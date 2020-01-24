AllHipHop
Watch A Teaser For AMC's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' Featuring André 3000

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

One half of OutKast is featured in the mysterious television program.

(AllHipHop News) The AMC network is set to begin airing the new anthology Dispatches from Elsewhere as a two-night premiere event on March 1 and March 2. Executive producer Jason Segal (Freaks and Geeks, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) stars on the show.

Additionally, the cast of Dispatches from Elsewhere includes Oscar and Emmy winner Sally Field, Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant, and rising actress Eve Lindley. Grammy winner André "3000" Benjamin is part of the mystical drama as well.

AMC highlighted Benjamin's "Fredwynn" character in a 30-second teaser video. In the clip, the OutKast member tells the camera, "I know you think that I'm crazy and perhaps that is not untrue. But I'm also right." 

Dispatches from Elsewhere is a ten-hour series centered around "ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is." The foursome stumbled onto a "puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life" before discovering that the mystery is much deeper than they imagined.

