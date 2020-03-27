Watch Amazon Music's Mini-Doc About Ol’ Dirty Bastard & 'Return To The 36 Chambers'

A special remastered edition of the classic album is now available.

(AllHipHop News) Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version is the solo debut album of Wu-Tang Clan member Ol' Dirty Bastard. The Grammy-nominated project was released on March 28, 1995, via Elektra Records.

Twenty-five years after it came out, Return to the 36 Chambers was officially certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America on March 26, 2020. ODB's Hip Hop classic previously earned Gold certification on June 21, 1995.

The Brooklyn-born emcee's Wu-Tang Clan comrades Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Killah Priest, RZA, Masta Killa, and Ghostface Killah appeared as guests on Return to the 36 Chambers. "Brooklyn Zoo" and "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" were the breakout singles from the LP.

Ol' Dirty Bastard (born Russell Tyrone Jones) became a notable fixture in pop culture again in recent months. TJ Atoms played Jones in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga series which premiered in 2019. Plus, Portland rapper Aminé honored ODB with his 2020 song and music video "Shimmy."

Today, (March 27), the estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Rhino Entertainment released a special remastered 43-track deluxe edition of Return to the 36 Chambers. The 25th Anniversary reissue includes the original LP, instrumentals, B-sides, remixes, and “stripped versions” of “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” and “Brooklyn Zoo."

Amazon Music is also celebrating Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s landmark rap album with the Unique: 'Return to The 36 Chambers' 25 Years Later documentary. ODB's family, RZA, Raekwon, and others provided commentary for the 17-minute short film.