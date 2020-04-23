AllHipHop
Watch BET's "Saving Our Selves" COVID-19 Relief Special Featuring Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Usher, Jhené Aiko, Swae Lee & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The fundraiser will provide money for United Way Worldwide's effort to assist African-American communities during the coronavirus crisis.

(AllHipHop News) Last night, BET Networks aired its “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” benefit special. The 2-hour telecast raised funds to provide financial, educational, and community support for people of color impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hip Hop stars Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Common, DJ Khaled, Queen Latifah, Swae Lee, and D Smoke made appearances during the show. Other celebrities such as Usher, Alicia Keys, Jhené Aiko, H.E.R., Ciara, Tiffany Haddish, Fantasia, Kelly Price, Halle Berry, Anthony Hamilton, Chloe x Halle, D-Nice, SiR, and Charlie Wilson also took part in the show. 

Grammy Award-Winning singer Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J, Girls Trip actress Regina Hall, and Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson served as the co-hosts for “Saving Our Selves.” The program also included a global check-in segment which highlighted how various regions around the globe are coping with the coronavirus outbreak.

Funds raised from the BET/United Way joint fund will be used to disburse resources to local organizations under United Ways in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit, and Chicago. Donations can still be made online via BET.com or by texting BETGives to 51555.

