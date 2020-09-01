Watch Brandy Vs Monica 'Verzuz' Battle

The ladies set a new all-time viewership record for the series.

(AllHipHop News) One of the most highly-anticipated matchups of Verzuz took place last night in Atlanata. R & B divas Brandy Norwood and Monica Arnold went head-to-head with their respective catalogs of hits.

Over 1.2 million Instagram users were watching the battle simultaneously at one point. Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke during the opening moments of the event, and countless celebrities commented on the feed throughout the night.

While the live broadcast streamed on Verzuz's Instagram Live and Apple Music, a full replay of Brandy vs Monica is now available on Revolt's YouTube channel. The two music veterans ran through songs such as "Full Moon," "So Gone," "Brokenhearted," "Love All Over Me," "I Wanna Be Down," and "Don't Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)."

Verzuz also provided Monica and Brandy a chance to publicly address their longstanding issues with each other. They even admitted that last night was the first time the had been in the same room in 8 years. Plus, Monica debuted her new song "Trenches" featuring Lil Baby.