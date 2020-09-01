AllHipHop

Watch Brandy Vs Monica 'Verzuz' Battle

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The ladies set a new all-time viewership record for the series.

(AllHipHop News) One of the most highly-anticipated matchups of Verzuz took place last night in Atlanata. R&B divas Brandy Norwood and Monica Arnold went head-to-head with their respective catalogs of hits.

Over 1.2 million Instagram users were watching the battle simultaneously at one point. Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke during the opening moments of the event, and countless celebrities commented on the feed throughout the night.

While the live broadcast streamed on Verzuz's Instagram Live and Apple Music, a full replay of Brandy vs Monica is now available on Revolt's YouTube channel. The two music veterans ran through songs such as "Full Moon," "So Gone," "Brokenhearted," "Love All Over Me," "I Wanna Be Down," and "Don't Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)."

Verzuz also provided Monica and Brandy a chance to publicly address their longstanding issues with each other. They even admitted that last night was the first time the had been in the same room in 8 years. Plus, Monica debuted her new song "Trenches" featuring Lil Baby.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Says Jam Master Jay's Alleged Murderer Is Too Violent To Be Released

A judge just ruled that one of the two men accused of killing Jam Master Jay is just too dangerous to be on the street.

GrouchyGreg

Michael B. Jordan Issues A Statement About The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman

"I wish we had more time."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cambridge Hopes To "Decolonize" Curriculum With Kanye West To Combat Structural Racism

Kanye West's lyrics could revolutionize Cambridge's curriculum after 8 centuries.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Read "Black Panther" Star Danai Gurira's Touching Tribute Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" co-star Danai Gurira wrote a lengthy tribute in honor of the late actor.

AllHipHop Staff

Director Ryan Coogler "Broken" Over Chadwick Boseman's Death

Ryan Coogler explained the many impacts Chadwick Boseman had on his life, as well as his films.

AllHipHop Staff

LeBron James's Son Bronny James Joins FaZe Clan Esports Organization

"FaZe Bronny" is now in the same company as Offset and Ben Simmons.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

parkers789

NLE Choppa Launches His Own Jewelry Business

The Memphis rapper hopes to tap into his huge fanbase with his latest business venture.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

Rome9193

Watch 2020 VMA Performances By DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow & Black Eyed Peas

Tyga, Nicky Jam and the Jabbawockeez also show up during the ceremony.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Honor

Reginae Carter Trolls Dad Lil Wayne Over Public Display Of Affection With New Girlfriend

Reginae Carter had some funny words for her pops, Lil Wayne, who is in love with his new girlfriend.

AllHipHop Staff