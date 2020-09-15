AllHipHop
Watch Chance The Rapper's Special Virtual Concert For Ralph Lauren

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

#RLxCHANCE will only be available for a limited time.

(AllHipHop News) In August, news broke that Chicago-raised entertainer Chance The Rapper was partnering with Ralph Lauren and Snapchat to create a digital Bitmoji collection. The deal also included Lil Chano giving a special online performance from the Ralph Lauren Chicago Flagship Store.

That pre-recorded presentation was broadcast last night (August 14). "Ralph Lauren x Chance The Rapper" streamed on the artist's and the fashion company's various social media channels. The 28-minute set features the Grammy winner performing tracks from Acid Rap, Coloring Book, and The Big Day.

Chance has a history of uniting his professional brand with Ralph Lauren. He wore an RRL shirt on the cover of his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book and at Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary Fashion Show in 2018.

"Music and fashion to me have always been interlinked. Ralph Lauren has always been one of my favorite designers, right by my side for some of my favorite moments in my career and personal life. This intimate virtual concert ties together all the greatest events of my life and allows me to sing about them the way I always wanted to," stated Chance prior to the show.

