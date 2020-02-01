Watch Chance the Rapper's Super Bowl Commercial With Quibi

(AllHipHop News) Chance the rapper's new deal with Quibi is already paying off.

The rap star is the new host of "Punk'd," which is getting a reboot on the mobile streaming service.

Quibi, which is backed by Meg Whitman, Jeffery Katzenberg, Disney, Fox, and others has already raised $1.4 billion in cash.

So the company had no problems plunking down $5.6 million for the 30-second spot with Chance to promote "Punk'd."

Earlier this month, Chance announced his partnership with Quibi to host the reboot, which was helmed by Ashton Kutcher from 2003 until 2007.

Quibi is supposed to launch "Punk'd" along with a huge slate of content on April 6th.