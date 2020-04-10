AllHipHop
Watch Diddy’s “Black America & Coronavirus” Town Hall With Killer Mike, Big Sean, AOC & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

CNN's Van Jones helped lead the discussion covering the current COVID-19 crisis.

(AllHipHop News) Sean "Diddy' Combs hosted a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on communities of color. Numerous artists, politicians, and activists made remote appearances for Revolt's live-streamed event.

"This was my first time doing something like this, I appreciate everyone who tuned in. Part 2 coming soon. LOVE," tweeted Diddy. CNN commentator Van Jones served as the co-host for the evening. 

Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris opened the stream with a message about the racial disparities connected to COVID-19 cases and deaths. Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US Congressperson Ayanna Pressley, and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also addressed viewers.

Hip Hop was represented at the “Black America & Coronavirus” town hall by Killer Mike, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, Royce da 5'9", Fat Joe, and YBN Cordae. Other public figures that took part in the 2-hour conversation included Angela Rye, Reverend Al Sharpton, Camara Jones, Charles Blow, Aron Betru, Yara Shahidi, and Dr. Jessica Clemons. 

