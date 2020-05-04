AllHipHop
Watch Doja Cat's Special Vevo LIFT Live Performance Of "Say So"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

It's been a big week for the LA-based singer/rapper.

(AllHipHop News) Back in March, Vevo named Doja Cat as the music video provider's first LIFT artist of 2020. Doja and Vevo have now teamed up to release a new performance of “Say So” as part of the LIFT program.

The special Vevo visuals arrived on May 4, just days after the "Say So (Remix)" featuring Nicki Minaj hit the internet on May 1. Doja Cat's original version of the Hot Pink track has presently peaked at #5 on the Hot 100 chart.

Hot Pink came out in November 2019. The R&B/Pop album also hosts the Tyga-assisted single "Juicy." Hip Hop representatives Gucci Mane and Smino contributed to the RCA release as well.

Doja Cat joined a Vevo LIFT alumni list that includes Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, SZA, Sam Smith, and more. Previously, she created the "Streets (Live Performance)" video with Vevo. The major label-owned service has also produced Ctrl performance sessions with rappers such as Royce Da 5'9" and Freddie Gibbs. 

Photo credit: Vevo

