Watch Elizabeth Warren's Takedown Of Michael Bloomberg Over The "Ether" Beat

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Mayor was taking shots from other candidates all night as well.

(AllHipHop News) Nas released his classic Jay-Z diss track "Ether" in 2001. The title of the song is currently trending on Twitter in 2020, thanks to a standout moment at the Democratic debate in Nevada last night.

"Ether" is spreading across Twitter because users are retweeting a video of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's criticism of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Nas' Ron Browz-produced record serves as the soundtrack for the viral clip.

"I'd like to talk about who we're running against - a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians," said Warren. "And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Michael Bloomberg."

She continued, "Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop-and-frisk."

The Warren versus Bloomberg "Ether" video has been viewed over 1.8 million times on Twitter. In addition, #WarrenForTheWin is currently the #1 trending topic on the social media platform.

The 2020 Nevada Democratic caucuses are scheduled to take place on February 22. According to RealClearPolitics, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is leading in the state's average of polls with 30%. Sanders is followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 16% and Warren with 14.5%. Bloomberg is not competing in Nevada.

