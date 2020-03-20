AllHipHop
Watch Freddie Gibbs Perform "Cataracts" & "Soul Right" For Vevo's 'Ctrl'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The video series highlights emerging and established acts making an impact in today’s music scene.

(AllHipHop News) Freddie Gibbs is the latest artist to take part in the Ctrl live sessions. The Indiana native joins Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, and other rappers who have performed for the series inside Vevo’s Brooklyn studio.

The latest edition of Ctrl features the Midwesterner running through "Cataracts" and "Soul Right." Both songs live on 2019's Bandana album which was presented as a collaborative studio LP by Freddie Gibbs and record producer Madlib.

Bandana received widespread critical acclaim upon its release. The project earned an 88/100 score on Metacritic from professional music reviewers. It also netted an 8.6/10 user score on the site.

