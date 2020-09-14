AllHipHop
Watch G Herbo & Chance The Rapper's Stripped-Down Live Performance Of "PTSD"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Swervo pays tribute to the late Juice WRLD during the set.

(AllHipHop News) Herbert Randall Wright III is definitely on the radar of The Recording Academy. The organization that presents the annual Grammy Awards tapped the rapper better known as G Herbo for a special performance.

The Chicago-raised rhymer presented a live rendition of this Gold-certified single "PTSD" as part of the Academy's "Press Play" series. Herbo was joined by a live band and fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper for the three-and-a-half-minute set.

"PTSD" lives on G Herbo's 2020 studio album of the same name. The original version of the song also features Juice WRLD and Lil Uzi Vert. The "Press Play" video opens with a tribute to the late Juice WRLD (born Jarad Higgins) who passed away from a reported drug overdose in 2019.

Herbo dropped PTSD in February. The 14-track LP earned the 24-year-old entertainer his first entry on the Hot 100 chart and his first Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart. He later let loose a deluxe edition with an additional 14 tracks.

After speaking out about dealing with his own mental health issues, G Herbo did more than just make a project about the topic. The Epic Records affiliate partnered with Audiomack to launch the Swervin' Through Stress program which works to connect Black young adults with therapeutic resources.

