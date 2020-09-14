Watch G Herbo & Chance The Rapper's Stripped-Down Live Performance Of "PTSD"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Herbert Randall Wright III is definitely on the radar of The Recording Academy. The organization that presents the annual Grammy Awards tapped the rapper better known as G Herbo for a special performance.
The Chicago-raised rhymer presented a live rendition of this Gold-certified single "PTSD" as part of the Academy's "Press Play" series. Herbo was joined by a live band and fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper for the three-and-a-half-minute set.
"PTSD" lives on G Herbo's 2020 studio album of the same name. The original version of the song also features Juice WRLD and Lil Uzi Vert. The "Press Play" video opens with a tribute to the late Juice WRLD (born Jarad Higgins) who passed away from a reported drug overdose in 2019.
Herbo dropped PTSD in February. The 14-track LP earned the 24-year-old entertainer his first entry on the Hot 100 chart and his first Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart. He later let loose a deluxe edition with an additional 14 tracks.
After speaking out about dealing with his own mental health issues, G Herbo did more than just make a project about the topic. The Epic Records affiliate partnered with Audiomack to launch the Swervin' Through Stress program which works to connect Black young adults with therapeutic resources.