WATCH: George Floyd Memorial Service Live

George Floyd will be remembered today by a variety of activists, politicians, and celebs after he shocking death at the hands of cops in Minneapolis last month.

(AllHipHop News) Today, (June 4) a private memorial will be held in Minneapolis for deceased George Floyd. The service starts at 2 PM and will feature National Action Network Founder Rev. Al Sharpton as the eulogist.

The actual ceremony is located on the campus of North Central University’s sanctuary in the downtown area of the city. Floyd’s family members will be brought in from different parts of America to attend.

One of the noted speakers outside of the MSNBC talk show host will be civil rights attorney, Ben Crump. As a sign of respect, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is scheduled to attend.

Floyd died on Memorial Day while being arrested and in police custody.

Former officer, Derek Chauvin kneeled in the crook of Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, resulting in a disputed climate that caused the Black man’s death. He has been charged with second-degree murder and third-degree murder.

Yesterday, three other officers were arrested for their participation in the police-involved violence that contributed to Floyd’s death. They have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

All four of the officers involved have been arrested and are in jail.

George Floyd also was a 90s Hip-Hop artist out of Houston, TX who worked with DJ Screw, Lil Keke, and Trae Tha Truth.