Watch H.E.R. Perform "Nothing Compares 2 U" For The 2020 Emmy Awards' In Memoriam

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

R.I.P. to all those who have passed away.

(AllHipHop News) The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards paid tribute to the lives and careers of individuals connected to the television industry who have died over the last year. Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Regis Philbin, Kirk Douglas, Diahann Carroll, John Witherspoon, Jerry Stiller, James Lipton, Jas Waters, and others were recognized for their contributions to entertainment.

This year's In Memoriam segment at the Emmys featured R&B recording artist Gabriella "H.E.R." Wilson performing "Nothing Compares 2 U." The record was originally written and composed by Prince for The Family band. It later became Sinéad O'Connor's signature song. 

Earlier this year, H.E.R. discussed being compared to the incomparable Prince Rogers Nelson. The late musical master was one of the performers that provided a career roadmap for the 23-year-old RCA Records signee.

"People say that a lot, sometimes it's like, 'Oh, those are some big shoes to fill.' But I'm honestly honored," said H.E.R. about being likened to Prince. "I can't believe when people say that because I love Prince so much. And even though I don't necessarily try to emulate him in my music, I've found inspiration in what he does as a performer and in his production."

