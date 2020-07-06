AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Watch J. Cole Freestyle In Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Anniversary Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The label is celebrating the release of its Grammy-nominated album.

(AllHipHop News) Back in 2019, Dreamville Records released a documentary covering the creation of the star-studded Revenge of the Dreamers 3 compilation. The label has now let loose a new 10-minute video celebrating the project's one-year anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary #ROTD3" includes unreleased behind-the-scenes clips of the Dreamville roster and special guests during the recording sessions at Atlanta's Tree Sound Studios. At the 3:20 mark, Dreamville leader J. Cole can be seen spitting a freestyle.

J.I.D, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, Lute, Omen, Vince Staples, Buddy, Reason, and more performers also appeared in the BTS footage. Like the original 30-minute Revenge documentary, viewers get to see the artists crafting tunes together in the anniversary video.

Revenge of the Dreamers III debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 115,000 first-week album units. Additionally, the collection helped seven acts earn their first entry on the Hot 100 chart. ROTD3 went on to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rapper Foogiano 4th Of July Concert Shot Up; 2 People Dead

A concert featuring buzzing rapper Foogiano was shot up in Greenville, South Carolina in two people lost their lives, including the mother of two young children.

Mike Winslow

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

DoxDaName5

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

sdrdghgtw

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Ice Cube Gives Federal Plan For Black America

Ice Cube just introduced his comprehensive plan for Black America to follow as a guide to liberation.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Foster4beer

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Spends A Fifth Week At No. 1

Plus, Lil Durk jumps back into the Top 3.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rick Ross Triumphantly Returns Home To Open Wingstop

Rick Ross sees opportunity where most don't, which is why he's opening a new Wingstop in the middle of the pandemic.

Mike Winslow

by

sdrdghgtw

50 Cent Calls Out Meek Mill For Being Signed To A "Correctional Officer"

50 Cent did not hold anything back during an interview with Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

by

realest357

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

40 Glocc Sent To Prison For Pimping Off Backpage

40 Glocc is going away for the next year, after he took a plea for pimping out a woman in 2017.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

sportnewsng