Watch J. Cole Freestyle In Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Anniversary Video

The label is celebrating the release of its Grammy-nominated album.

(AllHipHop News) Back in 2019, Dreamville Records released a documentary covering the creation of the star-studded Revenge of the Dreamers 3 compilation. The label has now let loose a new 10-minute video celebrating the project's one-year anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary #ROTD3" includes unreleased behind-the-scenes clips of the Dreamville roster and special guests during the recording sessions at Atlanta's Tree Sound Studios. At the 3:20 mark, Dreamville leader J. Cole can be seen spitting a freestyle.

J.I.D, EarthGang, Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, Lute, Omen, Vince Staples, Buddy, Reason, and more performers also appeared in the BTS footage. Like the original 30-minute Revenge documentary, viewers get to see the artists crafting tunes together in the anniversary video.

Revenge of the Dreamers III debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 115,000 first-week album units. Additionally, the collection helped seven acts earn their first entry on the Hot 100 chart. ROTD3 went on to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.