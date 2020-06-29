AllHipHop
Watch Jada Pinkett Smith Honor Breonna Taylor In Kentucky

AllHipHop Staff

Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden decided to head to Kentucky, to protest the death of Breonna Taylor.

(AllHipHop News) Jada Pinkett Smith traveled with her family to Kentucky to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

The black 26-year-old emergency medical technician (EMT) was slain in March in her Louisville home by police officers who shot her dead after botching a home raid operation by showing up at the wrong address.

Jada attended the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally event held at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort with her son Jaden and daughter Willow in tow to call for racial and criminal justice as gatherers mourned the life of the aspiring nurse.

"One thing I want you to know (is) that it does not go unseen that the revolution stands on your shoulders," Jada told the crowd as attendees chanted, "No justice, no peace".

"I want you to know that we want to say thank you because it is you standing out here that's gonna keep shining a light on Breonna's name. And, what we need is justice for our sister Breonna and that's why we are here today. And that's why my family is here today."

Jada also took a moment to address Breonna's grieving mother, Tamika Palmer: "From one family to another - to Tamika, we wanted to come here, show her love and amplify your voice and amplify the life of your daughter."

Rapper and actor Common was another attendee at the memorial rally, where he encouraged others to stand for justice.

"This is the grace right here," he said during his speech. "The grace is in the fight. The grace is in justice. And, we will stand in the creator's grace when we fight and stand up for our own, to stand up for ourselves and stand up for what the creator created us to be. The creator created Breonna to be a special human being."

