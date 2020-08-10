Watch Jason Derulo Smack Will Smith In The Face With A Golf Club

It looks like the rapper/actor may need to see a dentist.

(AllHipHop News) Florida-born singer Jason Derulo linked up with entertainment superstar Will Smith for a golf lesson. The meeting ended up producing an internet-ready moment.

In an Instagram video, Derulo can be seen teeing up a shot indoors as Smith is giving him some pointers. Right as the "Talk Dirty" performer goes into his backswing Smith walks up to catch the club in the face.

"And we never saw @jasonderulo again," posted Will Smith in the caption of his Instagram clip. Jason Derulo jumped in the comment section to offer, "I know a good dentist.. text me back."

On his own IG page, Derulo added, "I don’t like this game @willsmith." The two social media darlings seemed to be in good spirits following the mishap. They both posted a post-hit photo together. Smith showed off his chipped teeth.

Derulo joked on Instagram, "He’s finally embracing his new smile." The Bad Boys for Life actor posted on his own IG page, "I gotta stop inviting @jasonderulo over." Both of their followers questioned if the entire situation was a real accident or a setup stunt.