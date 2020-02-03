Watch Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Full Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

(AllHipHop News) Puerto Rican singer Jennifer Lopez and Columbian singer Shakira brought Latin fire to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The NFL has now released the full halftime show performance on YouTube.

The video quickly became the #1 trending content on the platform. In just 10 hours, Shakira and J.Lo's 14-minute set collected over 17 million views and 604,000 likes.

The two superstars performed songs such as "Whenever, Wherever," "Hips Don't Lie," "Jenny from the Block," and "Waiting for Tonight." Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny joined Shakira for "I Like It," and Columbian reggaeton artist J. Balvin joined Lopez for "Mi Gente."

In addition, Gospel icon Yolanda Adams performed "America the Beautiful." Pop vocalist Demi Lovato was tapped to sing the United States national anthem "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game.