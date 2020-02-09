Watch Justin Bieber Perform With Quavo On SNL

(AllHipHop News) Justin Bieber appeared on Saturday Night Live to perform his hit single “Yummy” and “Intentions."

Introduced by Ru-Paul, who hosted last night’s episode, the singer performed a mellow acoustic version of “Yummy” in a green boxed set.

The acoustic rendition then transitioned into the original upbeat record and dancers sprinkled the stage.

Bieber then returned to perform his newest song “Intentions” which features Quavo, on a colorfully lit stage. Bieber recently dropped the music video for “Intentions” which highlighted different powerful women giving back to the community.

Justin Bieber hasn’t hit the SNL stage since 2013, when he performed “As Long As You Love Me” and “Nothing Like Us,” an episode he also served as host.

The pop singer's fifth studio album Changes is set to release on Friday, February 14.

He’s also gearing up to go on a North American tour for the album beginning on May 14th in Seattle, WA, and then wrapping up the trek on September 26th in East Rutherford, NJ.