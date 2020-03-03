Watch Kanye's Daughter North West Bust A Rap

Check out a clip of Kanye's six-year-old kick a rhyme during Paris' Fashion Week.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West’s eldest daughter made her surprise musical debut at the rapper and designer’s Paris Fashion Week show in France on Monday.

In the previously unannounced performance, North West, six, rapped up a storm as models showed off the Yeezy line’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

The youngster showed some of her dad’s confidence and swagger as she really took charge of the big moment, walking onto the stage to the sound of car horns.

“Look at my shoes, they’re new and cool,” she rapped. “See my school, I’m new, walk to the streets, yeah yeah yeah. Cool, cute, cool, yeah…”

Her proud mom, Kim Kardashian, and her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, showed their support, cheering the youngster on, before a smiling Kanye joined his daughter onstage.

The Season Eight Yeezy show followed another big day for North’s dad – he hosted his Sunday Service in Paris for the first time.