AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Watch Kanye's Daughter North West Bust A Rap

AllHipHop Staff

Check out a clip of Kanye's six-year-old kick a rhyme during Paris' Fashion Week.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West’s eldest daughter made her surprise musical debut at the rapper and designer’s Paris Fashion Week show in France on Monday.

In the previously unannounced performance, North West, six, rapped up a storm as models showed off the Yeezy line’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

The youngster showed some of her dad’s confidence and swagger as she really took charge of the big moment, walking onto the stage to the sound of car horns.

“Look at my shoes, they’re new and cool,” she rapped. “See my school, I’m new, walk to the streets, yeah yeah yeah. Cool, cute, cool, yeah…”

Her proud mom, Kim Kardashian, and her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, showed their support, cheering the youngster on, before a smiling Kanye joined his daughter onstage.

The Season Eight Yeezy show followed another big day for North’s dad – he hosted his Sunday Service in Paris for the first time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia Man Convicted Of Murdering Nicki Minaj's Tour Manager

Two people are now set to be incarcerated over a violent incident in Germantown.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MaryMartinez

50 Cent Tries To Recruit Drake & Chris Brown For Posthumous Pop Smoke Album

Roddy Ricch seems to be on board with Fiddy's latest music move.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CoolAsIce

The Notorious B.I.G.'s B-Day To Be Celebrated By The Universal Hip Hop Museum

While the museum will not open until 2023 in the Bronx, the cultural center took to social media to announce that Down Lo Music and UHHM have teamed up for this epic celebration of Biggie Smalls!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: AR-AB Gets New Sentencing Date On Kingpin Charges

AR-AB will be sentenced this May after he was convicted of being a drug kingpin in Philadelphia.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Whodey1983

Public Enemy Parts Ways With Flavor Flav Over Bernie Sanders Rally Dispute

Chuck D implies the 'Flavor of Love' star is ungrateful.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Doja Cat Talks Putting On Other Female Rappers Ashnikko & BigKlit

The 24-year-old, LA-based performer is climbing the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MaryMartinez

Lil Baby Talks People Wanting Him To Beef With DaBaby Over His Name

Watch Joe Budden's interview with the "Sum 2 Prove" rhymer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Cash Money Records Signs Dallas Rapper Fat Yunginn

Slim and Baby Have Signed Dallas Rapper Fat Yunginn to Cash Money Records

OnlineCrates

Flavor Flav Says Chuck D. Allowed Bernie Sanders To Tear Public Enemy Apart

Public Enemy's Flavor Flav says Chuck D. has no authority to fire him from the legendary rap group as their internal war over Bernie Sanders continues.

AllHipHop Staff

Bankroll Fresh To Be Honored At T.I.'s Trap Museum With Silent Party

Bankroll Fresh's record label Street Money Worldwide is releasing the late rapper's debut album "In Bank We Trust."

AllHipHop Staff