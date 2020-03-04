Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s 'Eternal Atake' Sci-Fi Short Film

Baby Pluto channels Steven Spielberg's 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' movie. 🌟🛸

(AllHipHop News) It looks like Lil Uzi Vert is really set to let loose Eternal Atake. The Philadelphia rap star teased the release date for the long-delayed album on Instagram Live late last month.

Uzi has now presented an even more blatant Eternal Atake teaser. On Tuesday night, a 2-minute video associated with the LP was uploaded to the "That Way" performer's YouTube channel.

"So it’s a short film on Baby Pluto it shows you how he was created. Wanna See? #babypluto," tweeted Lil Uzi, referring to his new alter ego.

Yesterday also saw the arrival of the Eternal Atake cover art. The 25-year-old Atlantic recording artist asked his Twitter followers to vote on which image would represent his sophomore album.

"So album cover 2 won guys but cover 3 will be [the] tracklist," posted Uzi. "You guys picked cover 2 for Eternal Atake the album. THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP ON THIS DECISION."