Watch Mariah Carey's iHeart Living Room Concert For America Performance

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The music icon was one of the many stars to take part in the virtual jam session.

(AllHipHop News) Yesterday (March 30), Fox presented the iHeart Living Room Concert. The Elton John-hosted benefit special featured appearances by Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and more.

Mariah Carey also took part in the social distancing music event. The Songwriters Hall of Famer sang the classic #1 single "Always Be My Baby" from her home studio. She dedicated the performance of the Daydream track to her twin children Moroccan and Monroe (aka Dem Babies).

"Thank you for watching me from my home to yours on #iHeartConcertonFOX Sending love to all the local heroes, health care workers and everyone on the frontlines in fighting this pandemic. Hope we brought a little bit of happiness to your day," tweeted Carey following her set.

The iHeart Living Room Concert was organized to help raise funds for Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation. Those two organizations are assisting people across the country that are dealing with the medical and economic emergencies caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Please support @FeedingAmerica and @1strcf by donating to these incredible causes 🙏❤️," tweeted Carey on Sunday night. The entire iHeart Living Room Concert is currently streaming on the iHeartRadio YouTube channel. 

