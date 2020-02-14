Watch Migos' "Give No Fxk" Music Video Featuring Young Thug & Travis Scott

(AllHipHop News) Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff are back with new visuals. The members of the Migos were joined by Young Thug and Travis Scott for the "Give No Fxk" video.

Quavo's girlfriend, Saweetie, also made a cameo in the clip. The "My Type" rapper can be seen hanging from a cage. She tweeted, "My poor baby thought I was bout to die."

"Give No Fxk" is expected to appear on Migos' forthcoming Culture III album. According to Offset, the project will be the "last chapter" in the Atlanta-based group's Culture series.