Watch NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert Featuring Alicia Keys

Plus, check out the Alicia Keys/John Legend 'Verzuz' battle.

(AllHipHop News) On Juneteenth, Alicia Keys released her latest song "Perfect Way To Die." Last Friday also saw the R & B legend engaged in a head-to-head Verzuz match up with fellow celebrated pianist John Legend.

"I have felt called by music like I never have before.⁣⁣ I have been following its lead.⁣⁣ It has led me to the song 'A Perfect Way to Die.'⁣⁣ The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly⁣," tweeted Keys.

This weekend was filled with content involving the 39-year-old native New Yorker. In addition to the new record and the Verzuz presentation, National Public Radio posted "Alicia Keys: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert" on YouTube.

The nearly 30-minute performance included Keys running through songs such as "Fallin'" and "Show Me Love." NPR recorded the intimate concert on February 12, 2020.

"On a brisk February morning, Alicia Keys, full of effervescence, entered NPR through the loading dock wearing a canary yellow faux fur coat," stated Abby O'Neill, Senior Strategy Manager; Strategic Initiatives for NPR Music and Tiny Desk Concerts producer.

O'Neill continued, "During our ride to the fourth floor, she joked about how she hadn't been invited to play at the Tiny Desk. That, of course, wasn't exactly true. We worked on and off for years to make this moment happen, and I can say wholeheartedly that it was worth the wait."