Watch Patti LaBelle Vs Gladys Knight 'Verzuz' Event

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dionne Warwick joined her fellow divas to close out the night.

(AllHipHop News) On Sunday evening, two iconic R&B/Soul vocalists came together at Philadelphia's The Fillmore venue. Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle took part in the latest edition of Verzuz.

Labelle performed songs such as "When You've Been Blessed (Feels Like Heaven)," "My Love, Sweet Love," and "New Attitude." Knight ran through records such as "You're the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me," "Midnight Train to Georgia," and "Love Overboard."

Fellow R&B legend Dionne Warwick made a surprise appearance at the event. After streaming live on Instagram and Apple Music, Patti LaBelle vs Gladys Knight is now available on Revolt's YouTube channel. 

Previously, the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-curated Verzuz presented matchups like RZA vs DJ Premier, Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Bounty Killer vs Beenie Man, Alicia Keys vs John Legend, DMX vs Snoop Dogg, and Brandy vs Monica.

