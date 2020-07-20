Watch Pop Smoke's "The Woo" Music Video Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch

The 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' deluxe has arrived.

(AllHipHop News) July 20 would have been Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson's 21st birthday. Unfortunately, the Brooklyn Drill pioneer was murdered in Los Angeles on February 19 of this year.

As family, friends, and fans of Pop Smoke continue to mourn the rapper, they are also celebrating his music with the release Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon deluxe edition. Fifteen bonus tracks were added to the star-studded posthumous album.

In addition, Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records released an official music video for the Shoot for the Stars song "The Woo." The record features the LP's executive producer, 50 Cent, as well as chart-topping Hip Hop newcomer Roddy Ricch.

Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 first-week units. The late Canarsie representative earned his first Top 10 single on the Hot 100 chart when "For The Night" featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby debuted at #6.