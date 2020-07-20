AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Watch Pop Smoke's "The Woo" Music Video Featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' deluxe has arrived.

(AllHipHop News) July 20 would have been Bashar "Pop Smoke" Jackson's 21st birthday. Unfortunately, the Brooklyn Drill pioneer was murdered in Los Angeles on February 19 of this year.

As family, friends, and fans of Pop Smoke continue to mourn the rapper, they are also celebrating his music with the release Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon deluxe edition. Fifteen bonus tracks were added to the star-studded posthumous album.

In addition, Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records released an official music video for the Shoot for the Stars song "The Woo." The record features the LP's executive producer, 50 Cent, as well as chart-topping Hip Hop newcomer Roddy Ricch.

Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 first-week units. The late Canarsie representative earned his first Top 10 single on the Hot 100 chart when "For The Night" featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby debuted at #6.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye's "West Wing" White House Dream Starts With Rally In South Carolina

Kanye West is hoping his fans come through for him, so he can get on the ballot in South Carolina for the presidential race.

Mike Winslow

by

kiloba

Jay-Z Has Plenty Of Cheese & He's About To "Milk" The Game Again

Jigga is hoping to cash in on the surging demand for plant-based foods with his latest investment.

Mike Winslow

August Alsina Says Jada Pinkett Smith Made Him Feel Like Royalty

August Alsina sat down with Lil Wayne to discuss his sensational affair with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Mike Winslow

Juice WRLD's 'Legends Never Die' Opens At No. 1 With Fourth-Largest Streaming Week Of All Time

The late Chicago-raised rhymer is still making history.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon's Artist Ryan Bowers Commits Suicide

Nick Cannon has revealed an artist once signed to his record label has committed suicide and Nick is feeling guilty that he wasn't there for his friend.

Mike Winslow

by

Coull1973

Trey Songz Blasts Kanye West For Comments About Harriet Tubman

Yeezy's presidential kick-off event has some people concerned he is dealing with a bipolar manic episode.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Beyonce Taking Over Africa With "Black Is King"

Beyonce just dropped the trailer for her new visual album "Black Is King" and she has her sights set on Africa.

Mike Winslow

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Britt345

Rapper Mariahlynn's Leg Fractured In Bat Beating Incident With Ex

Mariahlynn thought she would get peace with her ex, and instead, she got her ass kicked, and now her ex-boyfriend could be facing felony charges.

Mike Winslow

Ava Duvernay Launching New Unscripted "Cultural Experiment" Series

Ava Duvernay has a new unscripted series about two families who switch places to experience different cultural perspectives.

AllHipHop Staff