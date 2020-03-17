WATCH: Rapper Pras Wears Full Hazmat Suit To Child Support Hearing

Fugees rapper Pras appeared at his child support hearing in court earlier today in a full hazmat suit, as the world reels from a global pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Fugees rap star Pras took no chances with the coronavirus during a paternity hearing earlier today (March 16th).

Pras, who was arrested last week for failing to pay a $20,000 to his ex-girlfriend in a nasty beef over back child support, was in court today more than prepared for the outbreak.

The rapper showed up in Manhattan family court wearing a full hazmat suit “to make sure I’m not exposed and I don’t expose anyone,” Pras told reporters. “Let me step back...”

Pras is accused of owing his ex Angela Severiano over $125,000 for their nine-year-old son, Landon.

He claims he cannot pay because the Feds froze $74 million in his bank accounts, after claiming the money came from a fugitive financier named Jho Low, who is accused of stealing $4.4 billion from an investment fund in Malaysia.

The Feds hit Pras with a four-count indictment in May of 2019, claiming he helped Jho Low illegally donate millions of dollars to President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign, using straw donors.