Watch Rich The Kid Propose To Tori Brixx

(AllHipHop News) Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx have been through a lot since they first started dating in 2018. The couple was injured during a violent home invasion in June of that year. Then Rich was hospitalized after getting into a UTV accident last December, and he was robbed at gunpoint outside an LA studio in February 2019.

The Rich Forever Music rapper and the Instagram model are looking to leave the negativity in the past and moved into 2020 with positive vibes. Rich began their new year journey together by popping the question to Tori during a dinner with loved ones.

"You deserve the world & that’s what I’m going to give you!!! I love you more than life itself!! Who coming to our wedding???" wrote RTK on Instagram. He posted a video of the proposal to the social media platform.

Tori Brixx (born Tori Hughes) and Rich The Kid (born Dimitri Roger) have one child together. Their son was born in April. Roger also has two other children from his previous marriage to Antonette Willis.