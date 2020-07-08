AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Watch Roddy Ricch's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ty Dolla $ign makes a cameo.

(AllHipHop News) 2020 has seen Roddy Ricch rise to become one of the leading Hip Hop artists of the present-day. The 21-year-old rapper/singer continues to grow his fan base with hits like "The Box," "Ballin'," "High Fashion," and "Rockstar."

Ricch recently ran through some of his songs during NPR's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series. Over a 14-minute set, the Atlantic recording artist performed with the live band 1500 or Nothin'. Plus, R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign joined Roddy for a performance of "Bacc Seat."

Last month, Ricch was one of the big winners at the 2020 BET Awards. He was named Best New Artist, and his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial won Album Of The Year. The Compton, California native also performed remotely for the televised event.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Foogiano Associate Charged For July 4th Double Murder; Rapper Not Cooperating

The police are still questioning witnesses and suspects in Greenville, South Carolina where a double shooting erupted during a July 4th concert featuring Gucci Mane's latest artist, Foogiano.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Kanye West Building Massive Mansion For Family In Wyoming

Kanye West is hard at work on a brand new construction project on his massive compound in Cody, Wyoming.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SweatVictory

Kanye West's Yeezy Company Receives Multimillion-Dollar Loan From Federal Government

PPP has been criticized for prioritizing well-financed corporations and Trump-connected companies over small businesses.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

AJ1

Black Thought Drops Another Classic With "Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3"

The Philadelphia rap monster is blessing the game with a new installment of his critically acclaimed series "Streams Of Thought."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Rickey Smiley's Daughter Shot In Houston

Rickey Smiley is dealing with a family tragedy after his daughter was shot in Houston over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Stewville99

Man Killed In Foogiano Shooting Remembered As A Great Man

A pastor for a man killed at a Foogiano concert reflects on his life.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Juice WRLD Expected To Crush The Charts With Posthumous Release

Some of Juice WRLD's final recordings will be released this Friday, and fans cannot wait.

AllHipHop Staff