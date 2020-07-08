Watch Roddy Ricch's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Ty Dolla $ign makes a cameo.

(AllHipHop News) 2020 has seen Roddy Ricch rise to become one of the leading Hip Hop artists of the present-day. The 21-year-old rapper/singer continues to grow his fan base with hits like "The Box," "Ballin'," "High Fashion," and "Rockstar."

Ricch recently ran through some of his songs during NPR's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series. Over a 14-minute set, the Atlantic recording artist performed with the live band 1500 or Nothin'. Plus, R & B singer Ty Dolla $ign joined Roddy for a performance of "Bacc Seat."

Last month, Ricch was one of the big winners at the 2020 BET Awards. He was named Best New Artist, and his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial won Album Of The Year. The Compton, California native also performed remotely for the televised event.