Watch Sarah Palin Flip Sir Mix-Alot's "Baby Got Back"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The premise of "The Masked Singer" is to guess what mystery guests in dressed in elaborate costumes are living out their dreams as rock stars. In this case, Sarah Palin opted for rap.

(AllHipHop News) We thought it was Tina Fey. It had to be.

That messy brunette ponytail and those librarian reader glasses that have become synonymous with her sketch of John McCain’s running mate during the 2008 presidential election, gave it away because surely this could not have been the real deal shaking her ass to Sir Mix-A-Lot.

But low and behold, it was.

The former Alaska governor and Vice-President hopeful shocked more than just AllHipHop.com when she guest-starred on the Nick Cannon hosted hilarious TV show, "The Masked Singer" on its latest episode that aired, Wednesday, March 11th.

Dressed in a furry pastel-colored bear costume, Sarah Palin rocked out to Sir Mix-Alot's “Baby Got Back.”

Probably the most tickled about the unlikely reveal was Cannon.

“This might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show,” Nick Cannon said. Shockers like these must be why people watch the show.

Many on Twitter went loopy after seeing the conservative get her bop on, reminding them she is a little more gangster fresh that we could have ever imagined.

“Sarah Palin rapping ‘Baby Got Back’ on 'The Masked Singer' with a fade into a Trump coronavirus update is the psychedelic dystopia we’re living in now,” tweeter writer and journalist Ashley Spencer.

@oureric said, “for me that tipping point came at 8:55 Eastern time last night when a pastel-colored Lisa Frankenstein bear took off its head to reveal Sarah Palin rapping "Baby Got Back."

@joshjackson said, “I thought it was supposed to start with an earthquake, birds and snakes and airplanes, not Sarah Palin rapping in a bear suit. R.E.M. lied to us.

The show is a stitch.

The premise of "The Masked Singer" is to guess what mystery guests in dressed in elaborate costumes are living out their dreams as rock stars.

Only after a series of “panel guessings” and the viewers voting to send folk home, their identities are then revealed.

Lil Wayne was the first guest to kick off this season, and he was The Robot.

