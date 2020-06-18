AllHipHop
Watch SiR Perform "John Redcorn" & "The Recipe" For Vevo's 'Ctrl.At.Home'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Inglewood vocalist plays songs from his 'Chasing Summer' album.

(AllHipHop News) Sir Darryl Farris is the most recent artist to take part in the Ctrl video series. For the latest edition, the R&B singer-songwriter presents live performances from his home studio instead of Vevo's Brooklyn studio.

Ctrl.At.Home was set up because of the COVID-19 pandemic which is still causing many outlets to practice social distancing. SiR performed the Chasing Summer tracks "John Redcorn" and "The Recipe."

Chasing Summer was released in 2019 via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA. The studio LP includes guest features by Kendrick Lamar, Smino, Kadhja Bonet, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Claudio, Jill Scott, and Zacari.

Previously, SiR took part in live Ctrl sessions of "You Can't Save Me" and "New Sky" off Chasing Summer. Vevo has also highlighted other "cutting-edge musicians" like Freddie Gibbs and Royce Da 5'9" in the music video provider's original content production.

