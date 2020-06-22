AllHipHop
Watch Snoop Dogg Honor Kobe Bryant At ESPY Awards

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg dropped a doe prime in honor of Kobe Bryant last night at the annual ESPY Awards.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during the virtual 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday night.

The "Gin & Juice" star performed a rap tribute to the NBA (National Basketball Association) legend, who, along with teenage daughter Gianna, passed away in a helicopter crash in January.

Snoop, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr., rapped as video of Kobe, as well as footage of the many stunning murals that have popped up in tribute to him, played.

Snoop took viewers through Kobe‘s career highlights with his words, saying: “All grit no smile… Let’s do it mamba style.

“A friend and leader, understandably. And you did it candidly,” he went on. “Your reign in the city remains… greatness in your name.”

In addition to the awards show tribute, Kobe's widow Vanessa also shared a Father's Day post in honor of her late husband.

"Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB @KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad," she penned.

