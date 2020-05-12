Watch The Trailer For "Body Cam" Movie Starring Mary J. Blige

A traffic stop results in the unexplained death of a cop.

(AllHipHop News) Mary J. Blige was back in front of the camera for a new motion picture. The undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul took on the lead role in Paramount's Body Cam.

In the action thriller, MJB plays a police officer investigating the murder of her colleague. She eventually discovers a secret among the force surrounding the shooting and the cover-up of an unarmed youth.

Blige's filmography includes turns in Prison Song and Black Nativity. The songstress/actress earned an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Florence Jackson in Mudbound. The 9-time Grammy winner's "Mighty River" song also got nominated for an Oscar.

MJB is next set to star in Kerem Sanga’s The Violent Heart as well as the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect as jazz singer Dinah Washington. Additionally, she is filming for the Starz television series Power Book II: Ghost. Her small-screen credits also include Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and VH1's Scream: The TV Series.

Malik Vitthal (Imperial Dreams) directed Body Cam. Richmond Riedel and Nicholas McCarthy wrote the screenplay. Nat Wolff, David Zayas, Anika Noni Rose are part of the cast. The movie will be available for purchase on digital platforms beginning May 19, for rent On Demand beginning June 2, and on DVD beginning July 14.