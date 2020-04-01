AllHipHop
Watch The Trailer For Quibi’s 'When The Streetlights Go On' Featuring Queen Latifah

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Go back to the 1990s for the murder mystery “movie in chapters.”

(AllHipHop News) Academy Award-nominated actress Queen Latifah (Chicago) is taking her talents to the super-small screen. Quibi is set to launch on April 6, and the mobile streaming platform will kick off with When the Streetlights Go On.

The coming-of-age tale stars Queen Latifah, Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers, and Kristine Froseth. Rebecca Thomas served as the director.

Billed as a "movie in chapters," When the Streetlights Go On follows the story of a young girl’s murder in a suburban community. The victim’s sister and her high school peers struggle to find a sense of normalcy as the homicide investigation plays out.

Quibi presents all of its content as short-form videos. The service will also stream Aubrey Drake Graham’s 48 Laws Of Power, Kiari “Offset” Cephus’ Skrrt With Offset, Chancelor "Chance the Rapper" Bennett’s Punk'd, and Usher Raymond’s The Sauce.

