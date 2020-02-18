Watch The Trailer For 'Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia' Documentary

(AllHipHop News) Teyana Taylor has established herself as a singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, video director, model, and reality television star. The 29-year-old New Yorker is set to give her fans an even more intimate look into her creative process.

Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia goes behind the scenes to the run-up to her show at the 2019 Red Bull Music Festival New York. A trailer for the 60-minute documentary is now available via YouTube and Red Bull TV.

The upcoming film marks the premiere of Red Bull’s new Assembly Required series. Each doc will showcase artists overcoming obstacles to create memorable live performances.

Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia is scheduled for release on the Red Bull Music YouTube channel and Red Bull TV on February 20.