Watch The Trailer For The Jordan Peele-Produced 'Candyman' Movie

"Dare to say his name."

(AllHipHop News) Back in 1992, filmmaker Bernard Rose introduced a new slasher film character called Candyman. Oscar-winner Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) has taken on the task of producing a fresh version of the classic horror flick.

The new Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo. This time the movie was directed by Nia DaCosta (Top Boy) who is also credited as a screenwriter along with Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

A description for DaCosta's Candyman reads:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Candyman is scheduled to hit North American theaters on June 12 via Universal Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures, and Monkeypaw Productions in association with BRON Creative. David Kern, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth serve as executive producers. The film is based on the Candyman motion picture written by Bernard Rose and “The Forbidden” short story by Clive Barker.