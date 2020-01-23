AllHipHop
Watch Wale's NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

"Don't ever, ever mute DC."

(AllHipHop News) DMV representative Wale recently linked up with NPR Music to take part in the media organization's Tiny Desk concert series. The performance was part of the four-night, live-streamed Tiny Desk Fest in Washington, DC.

"I was talking to J. Cole about me doing this," Wale expressed to NPR's Bobby Carter. "He told me to just do my thing, but I wish I had more time to work this set out."

The artist born Olubowale Victor Akintimehin opened the show with the 2011 Top 40 single "Lotus Flower Bomb." That song was certified Platinum and received a nomination for Best Rap Song at the 55th Grammy Awards.

Wale closed out the concert with a Go-Go version of his latest hit "On Chill." The record appears on the 2019 studio album Wow... That's Crazy which debuted at #7 on Billboard's Top 200.

