Watch Will Smith Debunks Myths With Dr. Anthony Fauci

AllHipHop Staff

Will Smith is set to combat the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

(AllHipHop News) Will Smith has landed a Snapchat exclusive with America's coronavirus tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases agreed to sit down with the movie star and discuss the ongoing pandemic to clear up some myths about COVID-19 for kids.

Smith launched his 12-episode series, "Will From Home," on Snapchat earlier this month, and has so far hooked up with stars like Tyra Banks and members of the public who are also staying home due to social distancing guidelines.

The "Men in Black" star will ask Dr. Fauci questions about the coronavirus he has received from kids.

"There's been a predominance in the African-American community. Is there a comprehension as to why that is?" he asks the medical expert in a teaser clip, prompting Fauci to respond, "It's just one of the failings of our society... African-Americans have a disproportionate prevalence and incidence of the very co-morbid conditions that put you at high risk."

Meanwhile, one sweet young fan, called Ava, asked Fauci if the tooth fairy could catch the coronavirus, prompting the doctor to assure her that she didn't need to worry about such things.

Another fan also asked Fauci if she could go out for a walk.

And there was a real lift for viewers as one teen user asked Fauci if COVID-19 was something she'd be fighting for the rest of her life.

"When we have a vaccine and we have enough baseline immunity, this is not something you're gonna have to worry about for the rest of your life," he explained.

Will From Home airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on Snapchat.

