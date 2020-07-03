Weeknd Devours Competition In The UK In 2020

R&B singer The Weeknd had a great year in the United Kingdom as fans helped him dominate the singles chart.

(AllHipHop News) The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is Britain's biggest single of 2020 so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

The track, which was released in November, spent eight non-consecutive weeks at the top of the charts on its way to selling over 1.46 million copies, including 160,000 downloads.

At the half-way point of 2020, the Canadian star's hit leads "Dance Monkey" by Australian singer Tones & I - the only two tracks to sell over one million copies so far.

Saint Jhn’s "Roses," Dua Lipa’s "Don’t Start Now," and "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi round out the top five.

Meanwhile, Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is the biggest-selling album of 2020 so far, with almost one million sales.

The album dropped in May 2019 but spent four of its 10 weeks at number one in the U.K. in 2020.

Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head is the second biggest hit of the year, while Billie Eilish’s debut When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? is third, ahead of Harry Styles’ Fine Line and Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project.