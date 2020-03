Wendy Williams Blasts Ashley Graham For Changing Baby's Diaper In Staples

Wendy Williams talked some crap about Ashley Graham, who changed her baby's dirty diaper right in a Staples office store!

(AllHipHop News) Wendy Williams aimed model Ashley Graham after the star posted a snap of her changing her baby's diaper in a Staples office store.

While the new mom was candid about getting caught short during the recent outing with seven-week-old Isaac, writing, "S##t just got real," TV personality Wendy was less than forgiving.

She called out the star during an installment of "The Wendy Williams Show."

"I don't like what she did," Williams said, before explaining her point. "Now, as a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables… So she's in Staples with her seven-week-old son… and he does an explosive. So she changed that in the aisle. Personally speaking, I don't want to see that."

She continued: "If you’re taking your seven-week-old baby to Staples, you’re watching the baby more than you’re watching where the Sharpies and rings of paper, and cartridges for your printer are...

"I just wish she would’ve done something different. This is not cool and I don't know why we have to know about it on your Instagram!"

Wendy went on to suggest that she should have taken her baby to the car to change him, and added that, while she understands that a regular person might have had to do this, for Graham as a supermodel she found it unacceptable.

Ashley, who shares Isaac with husband Justin Ervin, was met with support for her initial post, with famous pals jumping to her defense against trolls online.

She has yet to respond to Wendy's comments.