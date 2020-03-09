AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Wendy Williams Blasts Ashley Graham For Changing Baby's Diaper In Staples

AllHipHop Staff

Wendy Williams talked some crap about Ashley Graham, who changed her baby's dirty diaper right in a Staples office store!

(AllHipHop News) Wendy Williams aimed model Ashley Graham after the star posted a snap of her changing her baby's diaper in a Staples office store.

While the new mom was candid about getting caught short during the recent outing with seven-week-old Isaac, writing, "S##t just got real," TV personality Wendy was less than forgiving. 

She called out the star during an installment of "The Wendy Williams Show."

"I don't like what she did," Williams said, before explaining her point. "Now, as a mother, you hate it when you go places and there are no changing tables… So she's in Staples with her seven-week-old son… and he does an explosive. So she changed that in the aisle. Personally speaking, I don't want to see that."

She continued: "If you’re taking your seven-week-old baby to Staples, you’re watching the baby more than you’re watching where the Sharpies and rings of paper, and cartridges for your printer are...

"I just wish she would’ve done something different. This is not cool and I don't know why we have to know about it on your Instagram!"

Wendy went on to suggest that she should have taken her baby to the car to change him, and added that, while she understands that a regular person might have had to do this, for Graham as a supermodel she found it unacceptable.

Ashley, who shares Isaac with husband Justin Ervin, was met with support for her initial post, with famous pals jumping to her defense against trolls online. 

She has yet to respond to Wendy's comments.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Common Is Cool With Being Labeled A Sex Symbol

Common doesn't "box himself in" when it comes to sexuality.

Fatima Barrie

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Former Gang Associate "Nuke" Appeals 17-Year Sentence

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack is attempting to appeal a 17-year prison sentence for dealing drugs for the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

GrouchyGreg

Tea Company Fined $1 Million Over IG Ads With Cardi B. And Others

Popular Instagram tea brand Teami has been fined a hefty amount for their ads.

Fatima Barrie

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

SlicksRebirth

First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Uzi Vert, Jhené Aiko & Megan Thee Stallion Are In

The upcoming album chart will be dominated by Hip Hop and R&B.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Blue Ivy Takes Her Daddy Jay-Z To Lakers-Clippers Game, Twitter Goes Berserk

JAY-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter were courtside for a friendly father-daughter Sunday date, ending with a promise from LeBron James to send her a special gift.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Nas Signs One Of India's Biggest Stars Raja Kumari

Nas continues to make power moves with his Mass Appeal India imprint by signing one of India's biggest rappers/singers.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Chicago State Attorney Says Jussie Smollett's Fake Hate Crime Was A "Bad Prank"

The city of Chicago is not going to let Jussie Smollett off the hook over sensational claims he faked his own hate crime!

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Trolls Bow Wow For Falling During A Performance

See what the Queens-bred mogul has to say about Shad Moss.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Chop504

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Cynthia Dababy