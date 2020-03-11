Wendy Williams Cuts Live Audience Over Coronavirus Fears

"The Wendy Williams Show" is the latest T.V. show to ax its live audience in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak.

(AllHipHop News) "The Wendy Williams Show" will go ahead without a live studio audience "until further notice" due to coronavirus concerns.

The move was announced on social media as global cases of coronavirus rose to more than 119,000, with over 4,300 fatalities.

“Wendy values her co-hosts and their daily participation, but in light of the current health climate, 'The Wendy Williams Show' will not have a live studio audience until further notice," the statement reads. "We will continue to produce a daily live talk show and look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right."

The news comes as the outbreak of the illness continues to wreak havoc, with reports claiming TV shows "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" will also be recorded without a live audience to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials from California's Coachella and Stagecoach festivals also confirmed the events have officially been postponed due to the issue on Tuesday, while acts including Madonna, Queen, Ciara, BTS, and Mariah Carey have canceled shows in the wake of the pandemic.