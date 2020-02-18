AllHipHop
Wendy Williams Getting Dragged For Making Fun Of Drew Carey's Ex-Girlfriend's Death

AllHipHop Staff
by

Did Wendy go too far? Many of her own fans were taken aback by her shocking comments about the death of Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick.

(AllHipHop News) TV host Wendy Williams found herself at the center of backlash on Monday after apparently mocking the tragic death of "The Price is Right" presenter Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee Amie Harwick.

Discussing Harwick’s death, which occurred when she fell from a balcony after allegedly being attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Wendy commented that she had been “pushed from a third-floor balcony,” adding: “She was killed. Not by Drew.”

Wendy then paused her speech to reference the famous "The Price is Right" line “Come on down!” shouting it as she looked up and tilted her head down – as if she was watching someone fall.

Taking her remark to make light of Harwick’s passing, many audience members groaned while others remained resolutely silent, causing Wendy to move onto her next remark about Harwick – who she called Hardwick – and the death of Recess star Jason Davis, who she called Jason David.

Following the airing of the show, numerous viewers took to social media to slam Wendy for the tasteless quip about Harwick, with one writing: “So @WendyWilliams hears that Drew Carey’s former fiancee was thrown off a balcony and later died. Her attacker was a man she’d been seeing. #WendyWilliams thought it was funny and made a joke about it. I’d like to call her a soulless harpy, but I was raised better.”

“How tf (the f##k) do you make a joke about someone’s murder? And how many times is @WendyWilliams going to put herself under fired before she’s terminated. It’s not the first time she’s said something uncalled for. Yeah her shows on gossip but there’s a line you DON’T cross,” another added.

This backlash comes just days after the presenter was forced to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for her “out of touch” comments about gay men, which included stating that they couldn’t compare themselves to women because they don’t menstruate, and suggesting they shouldn’t wear skirts and heels because women don’t have anything for themselves anymore.

She also sparked backlash earlier this year when she mocked Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft lip, for which she once again issued an apology.

