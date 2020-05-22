AllHipHop
Wendy Williams Has Graves Disease Recrudesce; Show On Hiatus

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Wendy Williams has had a severe flare-up of her Graves’ disease resulting in extreme fatigue show her show is on hold.

(AllHipHop News) Wendy Williams has been put under doctor's orders to cease live tapings of her hit daytime talk show over a Graves disease flare-up.

According to a statement from her spokesperson, Wendy’s medical team are pushing for the precautionary action:

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a spokesperson for the show says in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the ‘Wendy@Home’ shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

The radio host turned TV maven first announced that she was diagnosed with the disease in 2018. The condition causes her immune system to compromise her thyroid.

According the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder or overactive thyroid.

With this disease, your immune system attacks the thyroid and causes it to make more thyroid hormone than your body needs.

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in the front of your neck. Thyroid hormones control how your body uses energy, so they affect nearly every organ in your body—even the way your heartbeats.

Since the pandemic, The Wendy Williams Show has been filming remote episodes from her New York City home. Those tapings will stop for about one week. A return date has not been set, at this time.

Old episodes will air, while the show is on hiatus.

