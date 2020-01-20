AllHipHop
Westside Gunn Announces New Album As Griselda Crew Kicks Of 2020 With Power Moves

Mike Winslow
by

Griselda is starting off 2020 with new music, movies and more.

(AllHipHop News) The Griselda crew is kicking off 2020 with some big power moves.

Rapper Conway The Machine just announced he's dropping a new album titled Pray For Paris, inspired by his recent trip to France.

"I’m making my next project in the next 48hrs Hip Hop saves my life I owe so much to the CULTURE “Pray for Paris” coming Soon and this will be high level ART u have no idea wat your about to get," Conway said.

Benny The Butcher also let fans know he's starring in a new movie called "Conflicted," which he is also executive producing.

Benny stars as "Bust Down A Brick Nick" in "Conflicted," which was shot in Buffalo and also features Westside Gunn, J. Holiday and veteran actor Michael Rapaport.

On Thursday (January 23), Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn will be the special guest performers during a high-profile appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

The trio is also embarking on a 10-city tour of the United States to perform tracks off their album WWCD.

