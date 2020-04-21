Westside Gunn Breaks Down His Recovery From Coronavirus

The 'Pray For Paris' album creator is still on the mend.

(AllHipHop News) More than 42,000 people in the United States have succumbed to COVID-19 as of press time. However, over 73,000 members of the public that tested positive for coronavirus have recovered from the disease.

Griselda emcee Westside Gunn is one of the individuals that was able to beat COVID-19. The Buffalo, New York native spoke with Ebro Darden on Apple Music's Rap Life show about his new album Pray For Paris. He also discussed bouncing back from coronavirus.

"I'm feeling good now. I be short-breathed. It was like a tornado through my chest. I smoke a lot, so I'm trying to build my lungs back up," explained Gunn. "I was going to go out for a walk. But even when I went outside for a minute to do that, I'm like, 'Nah, let me wait another week.' But next week, I'll probably try to go out."

The Roc Nation affiliate then showed the breathing apparatus he still has to use about five times a day. Westside Gunn added, "At first, I was one of them dudes that was joking about coronavirus... [On] my last day of the tour I wouldn't even smack nobody up. I'm doing the pounds and the elbows for the meet-and-greets because it was starting to get crazy."

Pray For Paris arrived on April 17 via Griselda Records. The project includes features by Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Tyler, The Creator, Wale, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Boldy James, and more.