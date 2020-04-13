Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn revealed on his Instagram page that he has recovered from the dangerous COVID-19.

(AllHipHop News) Westside Gunn has revealed that he had the coronavirus.

The rapper went into detail about his scary experience and recovery in a lengthy Instagram post. “I have a confession to Make I’m a Corona Survivor I didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for me I had to thug it out for weeks,” he wrote.

Westside Gunn then explained how he was unable to see his children and eventually when to the hospital after having difficulty breathing.

“I went to the hospital feeling like I was breathing my last breath the fans and the love I was getting kept me strong I knew I had to drop this,” he continued.

The rapper also shared that while he appeared on both Tidal and Fat Joe’s Instagram live, he was still recovering behind the scenes on a breathing machine.

He shared, “today is the first time besides the hospital that I’m about to go outside in a month thx to the ppl who did know and held me down”.

Westside Gunn has been preparing for the release of his new project Pray for Paris, which he recently teased the tracklist for.

He’s also teamed up with Virgil Abloh to design Pray for Paris sweatshirts and t-shirts.

Glad to hear he’s doing better, read Westside Gunn’s post in its entirety down below.