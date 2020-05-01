AllHipHop
Westside Gunn Teases 2020 Release For 'Hitler Wears Hermes VIII'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Is the FLYGOD set to let loose even more new music in the near future?

(AllHipHop News) Griselda Records' grind is not slowing down anytime soon. Alvin "Westside Gunn" Worthy just dropped his Pray for Paris studio album on April 17. The Buffalo-based artist/executive is already hinting at dropping a mixtape this year too.

On the latest episode of Smoke DZA's Independent Thinking, Westside Gunn teased the eighth installment in his Hitler Wears Hermes series. HWH7 just hit streaming platforms in November 2019, and the somewhat controversially titled tape is apparently close to getting a sequel.

"Not for real. Not as much as people think. Some of the Hitler covers - they were just like, 'Yeah, we can't rock with the cover,'" answered Westside Gunn when asked if he has ever faced flack for naming the tapes after the notorious Nazi Germany dictator of the 1930s and 1940s.

Gunn continued, "I think I explained it so many times that it was just clear. Like, I'm not around here on no skinhead sh*t talking about 'Heil Hitler' with military boots tied to my knees. Y'all know the vibe. It's a spin-off of [the 2006 movie] The Devil Wears Prada."

After responding to Smoke DZA's question about Hitler Wears Hermes, the Roc Nation managed emcee added, "It's not like I'm wildin' with the Hitler sh*t. It's a title, and I'm coming out with part VIII this year. If it was that bad, it wouldn't be eight of them."

