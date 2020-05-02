What In The Name Of 'Don Demarco?' URL Fires Norbes

Norbes' association with SMACK/URLtv has come to an end after almost a decade.

(AllHipHop News) Over the last 11 years, Norbes has been associated with SMACK/URLtv just as closely as DJ Don Demarco's validating name sample, Smack White's beard, or its top tier talent.

Unexpectedly, an era has come to an end with the dismissal of Norbes.

And the league is set to move into their next decade with brand new franchises, talent, executives, and vision.

The battle rap league blew up over the last couple of days as D. Velez (professionally known as Street Star Norbes) was fired from the Ultimate Rap League (URL), arguably the emcee battle platform that he helped rocket to the forefront of the culture.

The league dropped a statement on their social media stating:

“While we have enjoyed the time of our professional engagement with Norbes,” URL management says in a statement, “the new decade has brought forth many changes that do not afford the team allowances to continue with some of the relationships we have had in the past.”

“The decision to discontinue [at this time] a professional relationship with Norbes is a consensus that our team unanimously agreed upon. We’ve wished him all the best in his new journey.”

Norbes was responsible for creating/and or growing the Proving Grounds franchise.

Commonly known as the “PGs,” this was the entry-level battle process rappers went through to get on the big stage, reserved for top tier talent.

A talent scout and often a manager, Norbes brought many of the league’s greatest draws to the table. Popular PG Alum who have made a name for themselves are Ryda, Jerry Wess, Ave, Chef Trez, Geechi Gotti, Nu Jerzey Twork, Chilla Jones, B Magic and the most famous alum of them all, John John da Don.

URL made the announcement days after posting about their newest initiative, “The Crucible,” which will be the only way that a new artist will be able to enter into the URL elite professional family.

URL further states that from now on (or at least until another announcement is made) they have restructured how they will scout new and emerging talent.

“All submissions and inquiries should be sent to current official URL staff to review for placement or inclusion. For more information on how to become talent with the Ultimate Rap League please follow the brand on its social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.”