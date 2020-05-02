AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

What In The Name Of 'Don Demarco?' URL Fires Norbes

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Norbes' association with SMACK/URLtv has come to an end after almost a decade.

(AllHipHop News) Over the last 11 years, Norbes has been associated with SMACK/URLtv just as closely as DJ Don Demarco's validating name sample, Smack White's beard, or its top tier talent.

Unexpectedly, an era has come to an end with the dismissal of Norbes.

And the league is set to move into their next decade with brand new franchises, talent, executives, and vision.

The battle rap league blew up over the last couple of days as D. Velez (professionally known as Street Star Norbes) was fired from the Ultimate Rap League (URL), arguably the emcee battle platform that he helped rocket to the forefront of the culture.

The league dropped a statement on their social media stating:

“While we have enjoyed the time of our professional engagement with Norbes,” URL management says in a statement, “the new decade has brought forth many changes that do not afford the team allowances to continue with some of the relationships we have had in the past.”

“The decision to discontinue [at this time] a professional relationship with Norbes is a consensus that our team unanimously agreed upon. We’ve wished him all the best in his new journey.”

Norbes was responsible for creating/and or growing the Proving Grounds franchise.

Commonly known as the “PGs,” this was the entry-level battle process rappers went through to get on the big stage, reserved for top tier talent.

A talent scout and often a manager, Norbes brought many of the league’s greatest draws to the table. Popular PG Alum who have made a name for themselves are Ryda, Jerry Wess, Ave, Chef Trez, Geechi Gotti, Nu Jerzey Twork, Chilla Jones, B Magic and the most famous alum of them all, John John da Don.

URL made the announcement days after posting about their newest initiative, “The Crucible,” which will be the only way that a new artist will be able to enter into the URL elite professional family.

URL further states that from now on (or at least until another announcement is made) they have restructured how they will scout new and emerging talent.

“All submissions and inquiries should be sent to current official URL staff to review for placement or inclusion. For more information on how to become talent with the Ultimate Rap League please follow the brand on its social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wow... R. Kelly Hit With New Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly is already facing hundreds of years in prison, and now he was just slapped with a new sex trafficking charge.

AllHipHop Staff

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Dade305mobster

Questlove And Meghan Trainor To Headline Series Honoring Healthcare Workers

Questlove is doing some good for the healthcare workers from now until Memorial Day.

AllHipHop Staff

Mozzy Explains The Meaning Of ‘Beyond Bulletproof’ Album Title

The independent effort is now available on DSPs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Damon Dash Releases B-Roll Showing "Growing Up Hip Hop" Producers Edit To Make Him Look Bad

Rap mogul Damon Dash posted a video to prove the executives at WEtv are intentionally making him look bad.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Allicn

French Montana Talks Working With Tory Lanez On “Cold” Single

Listen to the Bronx rhymer’s new collab.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

viavili.com

Eminem Victim Of Home Invasion

A man broke into Eminem's house and came face to face with the rap star was home this morning.

Mike Winslow

by

MattBane

Westside Gunn Teases 2020 Release For 'Hitler Wears Hermes VIII'

Is the FLYGOD set to let loose even more new music in the near future?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Mayor Announces Houston Will Present Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion With Honorary Days

“Houston Hotties we getting a day 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Spotify Launches ‘The Last Dance’ Playlists In Connection With ESPN's Michael Jordan Docuseries

Music by Biggie, Puffy, Hov, The Wu, Tribe, and other Hip Hop acts are part of the official compilation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)