"Whip Nae Nae" Rapper Silento Arrested For Hunting Girlfriend With A Hatchet

Silento brings new meaning to "watch me" as he has been arrested for terrorizing a family and his ex.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Silento, who crafted the 2015 hit song "Watch Me (Whip Nae Nae)" has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

The original report came from ABC-7 in Los Angeles, where the rapper was reportedly taken into custody on Saturday, August 30. The rapper, 22, was apprehended after hunting for his girlfriend in the Valley Village section of LA while wielding a hatchet. The rapper wandered into the private residence of a family, who were home at the time of the invasion.

They were not harmed but he did try to hit them. The family was extremely frightened and managed to wrestle the weapon from the rapper. The artist, real name Richard Lamar Hawk, remained in custody at the time of this writing. He is scheduled to appear on in court on Friday, September 4. He was arrested by Santa Anna California police the day before, on Friday, August 29.

In 2015, "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" spawned a dance crazy, in addition to being a massive hit. He subsequently released his debut album, Fresh Outta High School.