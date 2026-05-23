White House Shooting Erupts As Donald Trump Signs Deal With Iran

Donald Trump’s facing another violent incident near the White House as security threats continue escalating across multiple assassination attempts.

Donald Trump faced another round of violence this weekend when gunshots erupted near the White House complex, marking the latest security crisis in an escalating pattern of assassination attempts targeting the president.

Two people were shot during an encounter with Secret Service agents near Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest on Saturday evening, according to CNN’s reporting.

The incident triggered an immediate lockdown, with press corps members rushing into the briefing room as agents shouted warnings and the area went into full security mode.

The Saturday shooting comes less than a month after Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California, stormed the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 25 with a 12-gauge shotgun and .38 caliber pistol.

Allen fired at a Secret Service checkpoint, striking an officer in the chest before the officer, protected by body armor, returned fire and stopped him.

Federal prosecutors moved quickly, charging Allen with attempting to assassinate the president, transporting firearms across state lines with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a weapon during a violent crime.

Before the attack, Allen had sent emails to family members and a former employer explaining his intentions, signing them with the alias “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen.”

The news comes as Trump sat in the White House, firing off posts on Truth Social, including one claiming he had negotiated a final deal with Iran to end the war he started.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.,” Donald Trump almost exactly the moment the shooting happened.

The pattern of threats intensified when authorities arrested Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi national trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in Turkey on May 15 and extradited him to the United States.

Al-Saadi specifically targeted Ivanka Trump for assassination in retaliation for the 2020 US drone strike that killed his mentor, Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani.

He possessed blueprints of Ivanka’s $24 million Florida home and posted threats in Arabic on social media, including a map of her neighborhood with a message stating that neither palaces nor the Secret Service would protect the Trump family.

Prosecutors charged Al-Saadi with 18 attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the United States, including firebombings, stabbings, and shootings targeting American and Jewish interests.

The New York Post reported that Al-Saadi maintained close connections to both Kata’ib Hezbollah and Iran’s IRGC, with access to resources and intelligence networks spanning multiple continents.

The escalating violence reflects the extraordinary security challenges facing the administration as Trump’s security remains under intense scrutiny following multiple assassination attempts in less than two years.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the agency was on scene supporting Secret Service operations following Saturday’s incident.