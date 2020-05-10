Who Won? Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Face Off in “Verzuz” Battle on IG Live

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's "Verzuz" put a spotlight on two of Neo-Soul/R&B's heavy hitters tonight.

(AllHipHop News) Babyface and Teddy Riley set things off last month for the R & B heads during their "Verzuz" battle.

Produced by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, “Verzuz” has become a popular platform for artists to duke it out and see whose music reigns supreme.

It has also been a favorite amongst the millions of fans who are stuck in quarantine throughout this pandemic.

Earlier this month, Swizz & Timbaland made the official announcement that the Queens of R & B/Neo-Soul, Erykah Badu, and Jill Scott, were going head-to-head as the first women to enter the "Verzuz" battle series, just in time for Mother's Day Weekend.

Tonight (May 9th) the battle between former tourmates went down over 20 years after two of the genre’s classic albums, Baduizm and Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1.

A variety of celebrities ranging from Michelle Obama to Lil Kim and Tyler The Creator tuned in as they ladies went song-for-song in a battle that drew an audience of over 700,000 people.

Jill Scott had a pretty simple setup, while Erykah Badu opted to have a continuous montage of Bruce Lee's action sequences as her backdrop.

Each of their loyal fanbases has also chimed in as the ladies ran through hits like "On and On" and "Golden" during the two-hour battle.

So, who won? Well, the fans choose who they choose. But ultimately, it’s another WIN for the culture.